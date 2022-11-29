President Biden’s visit talks future of jobs in MI, US

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - President Joe Biden visited Bay County on Tuesday to discuss the manufacturing boom at SK Siltron’s CCS’ semiconductor material manufacturing facility, which makes semiconductor wafers optimal for use in electric vehicles.

Last year, the company announced a $300 million expansion of its Michigan operations.

The investment will allow SK Siltron CCS to quadruple its production capacity over the next few years. It will create 150 more jobs, increasing the workforce to nearly 300 people.

Biden highlighted how his economic plan has created a manufacturing boom, which is rebuilding supply chains, growing the economy, and creating well-paying jobs in Michigan and across the country. The plan created more than $13 billion of new private-sector manufacturing in Michigan, Biden said.

The president was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Congressman Dan Kildee, and other state and local leaders.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.