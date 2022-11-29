Sheriff’s office searching for owner of dog found with severe throat wound

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee County investigators are asking for help to find the owner of a dog that was found with a severe wound to its throat.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the dog, a German Shepherd breed, was found at the corner of Newburg Road and Scribner Road in Shiawassee Township.

Veterinarians told investigators the wound was caused by an ingrown collar.

The sheriff’s office said a car, described as a faded silver Dodge Grand Caravan with a broken passenger headlight and damaged passenger fender, was seen in the area, and the owner is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Shiawassee County Animal Control at 989-743-2406.

The dog is around 1-year-old and is currently in foster care getting treatment for injuries that require surgery. The Shiawassee Humane Society is asking for donations to help cover the cost of care for the dog.

