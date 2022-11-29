Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old’s murder found incompetent for trial

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been found incompetent to stand trial for her murder.

Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the death of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore who was found dead on Aug. 30. She was reported missing early that morning.

Hours after being reported missing, Na’mylah’s body was found in an abandoned lot near 12th and Annesley Street by Michigan State Police troopers.

Peterson was arrested in connection with her death on Aug. 31. He is being charged as an adult.

On Nov. 28, Saginaw County Judge Elian Fichtner found Peterson incompetent to participate in future court proceedings in this case. He has been ordered to undergo inpatient treatment to restore his competency, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

