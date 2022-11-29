Warming center opening in Flint to help those in need

Flint warming center
Flint warming center(Catholic Charities)
By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Catholic Charities Warming Center is reopening in Flint to help those in need of a safe, warm place to stay.

The center will open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Catholic Charities is hosting a Warming Center Blessing at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at 812 Root St. in Flint. There will be a lunch following the blessing at 12 p.m.

There will be religious leaders from around the community coming together to join in on the blessing.

Last year, the Warming Center had 3,479 stays, according to Catholic Charities.

