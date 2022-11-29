Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor victims of Oxford school shooting

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds across the state on Wednesday, the anniversary of the deadly Oxford High School shooting.

“It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever,” Whitmer said. “One year later, we honor the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin and reaffirm our commitment to holding the Oxford community close. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through. But all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers, and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe.”

On Nov. 30, 2021, Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School killing four students and injuring seven other people. He has since pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

“My family, and the entire state of Michigan, was shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy in Oxford last November,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “As we mark one year since that terrible day, let us reaffirm our commitment to healing and supporting the Oxford Community. On behalf of the state of Michigan, Gov. Whitmer and I send our love to the families of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin. We must honor their memory by doing everything that we can to keep all Michiganders safe from harm and supported in every community.”

Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display their flags at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Thursday, Dec. 1.

