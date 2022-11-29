Winds pick up tonight with showers, last through Wednesday, cold wind chills return

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a cloudy but mild day around Mid-Michigan so far, but as we head into the evening hours tonight, we’re starting to see the winds pick up and showers have returned, too.

While the showers will be manageable and mostly just a nuisance, the wind that’s coming along with them will be a bit tougher to deal with. They won’t be quite as strong consistently as our last wind event, however, they’ll still be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and possibly lead to minor tree damage and power outages.

If you have any holiday decorations or loose objects in the yard, it would be a good idea to secure those this evening if you can before things pick up in the wind department on Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers that pass through tonight shouldn’t lead to much when it comes to rainfall totals, with most areas under 0.25″, but they’ll have a chance to bring some locally strong wind gusts between 40-50 miles per hour, and you may hear an occasional rumble of thunder. A quick downpour may also be possible in the strongest showers. They should remain progressive enough to avoid any significant rainfall.

Showers are expected to periodically pass through this evening. (WNEM)

Wind gusts outside of any showers should be able to exceed 30 miles per hour at times this evening and overnight, turning from a southeasterly direction this evening, gradually to a southerly, then west southwesterly direction through the night.

Highs for Wednesday are likely to be achieved at midnight, before falling through the day. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain steady through the night, with many areas achieving their highs for Wednesday at midnight in the 40s and 50s, before temperatures fall through the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday

We'll fall to the 30s and 40s by Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures Wednesday morning at the bus stops will be a mix of 30s and 40s, but with the wind factored in, expect wind chills to feel more like the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts will be between 30-40 miles per hour tomorrow morning already.

Behind any early morning rain, a few snow showers are possible. (WNEM)

Rain showers should be coming to an end for the most part by daybreak. A few snow showers may follow later in the day, but those are expected to be scattered, and minimal accumulation is expected. With falling temperatures, still be mindful on the roads if any snow does accumulate, even lightly.

Gusts of 40-50 MPH are expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Wind Advisories will be in place through the day, as winds pick up even more into the late morning and afternoon. Most gusts are expected to remain between 40 to 45 miles per hour, but an occasional gusts between 45 to 50 miles per hour looks possible.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be going in reverse through the day, with 20s and 30s expected by the evening drive. With winds still going strong, wind chills will likely be even colder in the teens and low 20s.

Expect a much different feel on Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will also settle in the 20s Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies breaking out. Winds will remain gusty, but will come down from the peak Wednesday afternoon for the overnight, settling between 20 to 35 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.