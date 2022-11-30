$2500 cash reward available for unsolved homicide

Jaymes "Saint" Wright
Jaymes "Saint" Wright
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was found dead in a residence, and police need help with this unsolved murder.

Jaymes “Saint” Wright, 30, was found shot to death in a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th Avenue in Flint on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m.

According to Flint police, an argument occurred and shots were fired near the residence earlier that day prior to the deadly shooting.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to contact Flint Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245 or submit an anonymous tip on their website.

