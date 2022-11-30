Community congregates to remember lives lost in Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It was one year ago today that the 911 call came for shots fired at Oxford High School.

The first of more than 100 calls came in at 12:51 p.m., prompting a massive response in the town 30 miles north of Detroit. Students hid under desks and barricaded doors. It’s been a long 12 months for the people of Oxford, there have been makeshift memorials, candlelight vigils, town halls, thoughts and prayers, and calls for change. On this somber date, the community is coming together to remember the lives lost that day.

Four students were killed in the shooting -- 14-year-old Hana Saint Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Seven other people were injured and their classmate, Ethan Crumbley, was arrested for the deadly incident.

TV5 went to Oxford today to hear from people still coming to terms with the tragedy one year later.

“It’s humbling. It’s very humbling to be that person to say hey this is where you will find peace,” James Kean said.

Kean is the pastor at St. Joseph Church in Lake Orion, just south of Oxford. Today, on the one year anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting, the church opened its doors for quiet prayer to reflect on the tragic event that left four students dead and seven others injured.

“We have a display with the four major candles, the four students who have fallen, Madisyn, Tate, Justin, and Hana. And then also at the front of the display, there’s the seven little candles, six blue ones for the students that were injured, and the one for the teacher who was injured in the event,” Kean said.

Kean says residents also had the chance to light their own candle, as a way of showing the victims their heart is with them. Darlene Hendrix showed up to do just that.

“It’s heart-wrenching. Heart-wrenching because I had kids that went to Oxford, grandkids, some that are still there. Just heartache for the families and the other kids, knowing how they’re hurting,” Hendrix said.

Not only are people here finding comfort in prayer. They’re also getting support from man’s best friend.

Sharon Glowczewski said, “We came here today because we knew it was going to be difficult and we know that they’re going to chime the bells at the time of the tragedy.” Glowczewski and her therapy dog, Sampson, made the trip to the church to offer what they could.

For four minutes, beginning at 12:51 p.m., the church bells rang.

“Makes me feel very worthwhile. It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s amazing,” Glowczewski said.

As for Kean, he said emotions have been running high all day, something to be expected on the one-year anniversary of a traumatic event.

“It brings back the force of the feelings in a way that they can’t anticipate,” he said. “And so as those feelings come forth, I’m honored and humbled to be able to have this place of worship as the place where they review those feelings, address those feelings, and keep moving forward.”

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, has pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against in him the case, including terrorism causing death and first-degree premeditated murder.

