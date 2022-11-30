Remaining windy tonight, cool & less windy Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wind gusts have lived up to expectations around Mid-Michigan today, and they have definitely brought in a change in our air mass, too!

Temperatures have been falling around Mid-Michigan since midnight, and although they’ll stabilize a bit during the evening and overnight hours, they’ll remain chilly and the wind won’t help with the wind chill. Snow showers and flurries are passing through, too, but we shouldn’t see any significant accumulation.

This Evening & Overnight

With temperatures falling below freezing this evening if your town isn’t there already during the late afternoon, just be mindful that even a minor amount of snow can lead to slippery areas here and there. The strong winds can also blow the snowflakes around more easily, so some reduced visibilities can’t be ruled out either.

Don't expect winds to slow down quickly tonight, it will be more of a gradual drop off. (WNEM)

Winds will continue to remain gusty through the night, but should gradually drop off from the gusts over 40 miles per hour this afternoon. We’ll likely see gusts between 20-35 miles per hour overnight, getting lower toward daybreak. Those gusts will remain out of the westerly direction.

It will be downright cold for the bus stops on Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures will settle in the 20s for overnight lows, but with the wind factored in, plan for wind chills to feel more like the teens and single digits tomorrow morning for the bus stops and commutes.

Thursday

Skies should feature some sunshine between occasional clouds on Thursday, but don’t expect much of a warm up, even as winds start to shift more toward a southwesterly direction during the afternoon.

Highs for December 1st. (WNEM)

Plan for highs to remain stuck in the 30s on Thursday, with wind chills likely sticking around the lower to middle 20s, with a wind that remains around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts over 20 miles per hour.

Wind chills during the afternoon tomorrow. (WNEM)

We should be dry through the day and we’ll continue that through the overnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows on Thursday night will settle in the 20s.

