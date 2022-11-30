Sheriff: Burton man arrested for trafficking 13-year-old

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Burton man has been arrested for allegedly human trafficking a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation began after a young victim went to Hurley Medical Center and provided information involving her 13-year-old sister, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigated and learned the suspect, Joseph Mitchell, had paid and distributed money for sex with the 13-year-old, Swanson said.

“That’s human trafficking,” Swanson said.

Mitchell was arrested and he has been charged with human trafficking, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes, and two counts of child sexually abusive material.

Mitchell is currently in the Genesee County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

“We know there are more victims out there,” Swanson said. “GHOST will not stop. We are relentless. We are here to stay.”

