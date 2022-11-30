Windy & cold Wednesday, wind slows down Thursday & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The breeze started picking up Tuesday evening as scattered showers started moving through Mid-Michigan. Those showers have since ended this morning, but the wind is still coming in strong! Windy weather will continue today, then conditions quiet down to finish the workweek.

As we head into the weekend, there’s a chance we repeat this same pattern all over again. Early indications are pointing towards the potential of gusts even being slightly stronger than today, so this will be something to monitor closely. More details are below.

Today

The windy weather has already taken over early this morning due to the overnight passage of the strong cold front. That front is quickly bring temperatures down from the 50 degree mark to the 30s. For example, our western row of counties went from 50 to around 35 degrees in a matter of less than 30 minutes. For the bus stops this morning, it still may feel mild for some of them to the east early on, but everyone will need their layers for the trip back home from school later today. Wind chills will run near 20 degrees, even into the teens at times.

Wednesday's wind chills will be in the lower 20s and teens. (WNEM)

Wind gusts will be strong between 40 and 45 mph. The direction is from the west. These winds have prompted a Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service through today for all counties in Mid-Michigan. Gusts will begin to slow down, closer to 25 mph, by the middle of the overnight. This will lead into a less windy Thursday.

Wednesday's big story are the strong wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph. (WNEM)

The rain has already left our area along the cold front and a few lake-effect snow showers have taken over up north. This is where most snow shower activity remains today, and coverage will still be more sparse. As a result, roadway impacts are expected to be minimal and isolated, mostly near Houghton Lake. The remainder of the TV5 viewing area will just be stuck under clouds for the rest of the day.

Tonight

We’ll see decreasing cloud coverage tonight but far colder weather with lows near 24 degrees. Wind chills will easily be in the teens overnight with breezy conditions (although still less windy than the daytime). Gusts tonight will be closer to 25 to 30 mph from the west. Overall, bundle up!

Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the 20s. (WNEM)

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies hold on Thursday with a few high clouds from time to time. This will keep skies bright overall, and dry weather is expected. The wind turns southwesterly at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day, but overall much quieter than Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Any holiday shoppers or residents running errands will want to bundle up still!

Thursday will be a colder day behind the strong low. (WNEM)

Same Pattern Saturday?

Early indications are pointing towards another low on Saturday that may take a very similar track to the current low. Timing is expected to shift too, but this could also have roughly the same ETA as our current low, meaning temperatures may fall through the day again. This would also include a changeover from rain to snow after the cold front moves through.

Saturday could see a very similar pattern play out with gusty conditions again. (WNEM)

Some signs have also pointed towards potentially stronger gusts (relative to Wednesday). We’ll monitor this as well, but this is likely to be another advisory-level wind with gusts more consistently closer to 45 mph. Check back here for updates through the rest of this week!

A look at early next week is available in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

