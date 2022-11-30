Woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting deaths of 4 in Clare Co.

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The woman who pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of four people in Clare County has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judy Marie Boyer, of Farwell, pleaded guilty in September to premeditated first-degree murder in the deaths of Henry Boyer and Patricia Boyer, as well as second-degree murder in the deaths of Wade Bacon and Zachary Salminen.

The four were murdered at a residence on S. Harrison Avenue in Clare County on Oct. 20, 2021.

On Nov. 29, Boyer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She was also ordered to pay $1,266 in fees.

“No words can adequately describe the devastation, trauma, and heartbreak that Ms. Boyer has caused the family and friends of Henry, Patricia, Zach, and Wade. However, it is a small measure of comfort to know that she will spend the remainder of her life in prison,” Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Williams Ambrozaitis said.

Ryan Patrick Beatty was previously charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, and one count of possessing a firearm while being a felon. He was accused of helping Boyer in hiding and trying to dispose of the 22-caliber long rifle used in the homicides.

The charges against Beatty have been dismissed.

