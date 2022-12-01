Cold Thursday but less windy, tracking more wind Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Windy weather had a big grasp on Mid-Michigan Wednesday with gusts gradually slowing down overnight, but it’s still breezy this morning. Wind chills will be the main part of the forecast today, with a focus also on the potential for more wind again on Saturday. There are a few updates regarding that wind Saturday, but overall this could be a near repeat of what we just saw on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Today

The one thing you need to know this morning is the brisk air. Wind chills are well into the teens, occasionally even the single digits, as gusts early this morning are just on either side of 25 mph. Layer up your kids as they head off to school and give your car a few minutes to warm up! Wind gusts will make a noticeable drop in speed around the 9 AM hour, by then gusts should be just below 20 mph. As the wind turns lighter today, wind chills will start to warm closer to the air temperature. Today’s wind direction will be from the southwest. This afternoon, highs will reach around 34 degrees with wind chills in the upper 20s during the afternoon hours.

Thursday's highs will be into the middle 30s. (WNEM)

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with no rain or snow. Although a few high clouds are expected this afternoon, this still usually leads to a brighter sky. Roadways are expected to remain in good shape overall, but you may occasionally see a few flakes blowing across the pavement early this morning.

Tonight

Clouds will continue to break up a bit more this evening and overnight leading to partly to mostly clear conditions. Lows will fall quite a bit as a result tonight heading back to the middle 20s. The wind will mostly be from 5 to 15 mph out of the southwest, but there may be a few times late in the night where gusts hit 20 mph.

Thursday night will see lows return to the middle 20s. (WNEM)

Friday

It will be another cold start on Friday so you’ll want to grab the same jacket that you had on Thursday morning. Wind chill should start off near the 20 degree mark, possibly upper teens. Increasing cloud coverage will be the trend through the remainder of the daylight hours with dry weather too. Highs will make a noticeable improvement over Thursday, returning to around 46 degrees. However, this will be a similar scenario to Tuesday evening where highs are in the evening. A few sprinkles are also after sundown, but that chance is highly isolated at 10% or less.

Friday's high temperatures will be almost 10 degrees warmer than Thursday, but will also occur after-dark. (WNEM)

Windy Repeat?

As mentioned above, the next low pressure system that passes through will be strong and on a similar path to the one earlier this week. This will allow temperatures to continue to warm on Friday evening and overnight, with temperatures possibly up to around 50 degrees in the middle of Friday night. A cold front will pass through early on Saturday morning, bringing arctic air back with temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s. This is expected to be another day where temperatures plateau, if not gradually fall through the daytime.

Saturday morning's cold front will bring temperatures down sharply again. (WNEM)

The wind gust potential is what we’re keeping an eye on with this system. Latest data this morning has had gusts slightly slower than forecasted on Wednesday, but this still puts them around the 40 mph mark. We’ll need to watch the core of stronger winds to our southwest by this timeframe and see where that migrates too. If it stays just to our south, then conditions won’t be as windy in our region (although still breezy).

There is the potential for stronger gusts near 40 mph again Friday night into Saturday morning. (WNEM)

There is also expected to be scattered showers overnight Friday that transition to snow showers behind the cold front Saturday morning. Just like the last low, the atmosphere will likely be a little too dry, so snow shower coverage and duration shouldn’t be very long during the day. With the colder temperatures, we should be able to see a quick dusting scattered across Mid-Michigan.

An early cold front will change rain over to snow Saturday morning. (WNEM)

