Community comes together to “Light Up Oxford with Love”

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - One year after the Oxford High School shooting, people in the community are once again coming together to show their support for the victims and their families.

“We’ve seen the town pull together through the last year, but it’s still hard and I can’t imagine what the families are going through,” said Oxford resident Dianne Offer.

Oxford students, staff and the community came together to light up luminaries outside their homes at 7 p.m. for “Light Up Oxford with Love.” The event was organized by the All For Oxford Resiliency Center.

“I just hope they feel that we all love them and we’re behind them and we want to be there for them,” said Offer.

Community members continue to heal as they take it one day at a time.

“We’re getting through it, and we hope it gets better and better and everybody finds some peace, a little bit,” said Offer.

Though the community is looking toward the future hoping for days to get better, it will never forget those who were lost: Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana.

“I hope we make more strides to helping the kids,” said Offer. “We have a lot of kids that, you know, it’s hard for them to go to school, you know, and they’re just, you know, a lot of hard days and hard nights, so we hope they get better and easier.”

Organizers of the event said they hope the lights feel like a hug to the Oxford High School community.

