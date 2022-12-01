Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township.

It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.

Jamie Walters, assistant manager at Mobil station on Dixie Highway, described business as “non-stop.”

She said gas at $2.98 per gallon is bringing in lots of customers. Walters said the reduced price is the byproduct of a price war with neighboring competitors.

“I would say actually for, like, the past month it’s been going on but the last week it’s gotten pretty intense between Mobil and Love’s,” Walters said.

And now, customers are winning.

One customer said, “Man, it’s great. Man, gas is cheap that’s good. I hope it keeps going down.”

Another customer said it feels good and, “Beats that $3.50 or $4 that we’ve been paying.”

“Wonderful, wonderful, it’s a blessing,” another customer said.

Gas prices are higher in Saginaw and other areas of mid-Michigan.

The going rate for unleaded fuel at an Admiral station on Davenport is $3.89 per gallon. Our TV5 cameras also spotted gas for $3.64 at M-84 and I-75 in Bay County.

Even though there are cheaper gas prices 17 miles to the south, drivers TV5 talked to said they won’t go there to get it.

“Everybody’s time is really worth something. As well as the fact that my car only has a 12-gallon tank,” one motorist said. “So saving even 40 cents a gallon, a couple of bucks? I’ll pay the extra 75 cents here.”

“Honestly I don’t know, because if I do, I’m also wasting money going there with it being the two... whatever you said. With it $3.64, I don’t know to be honest,” another motorist remarked.

Walters believes gas prices in Bridgeport could drop further.

“I personally see it going down at least,” she said, “I would say at least another 10 cents within 24 hours.”

The cost of filling up is going down across the nation. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47, that’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.