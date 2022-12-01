Genesee Co. man arrested for child porn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A Genesee County man has been arrested for child pornography charges.

Aaron David Scheitler, 41, of Flint, was arrested following an investigation in which it was learned he was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, Michigan State Police said.

Sheitler has been charged with two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

MSP urges parents to discuss safety on the internet with their children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources on its website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to CyberTipLine.

