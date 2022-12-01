Local event offers reduced fees for pet adoption

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes.

The Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, it features reduced adoption fees for fully spayed and neutered dogs and cats, capping out at $50.

Officials said the event has helped over 126,000 pets find families.

All too often pets get adopted as Christmas gifts only to be at the shelter soon after the presents are unwrapped.

It’s a concern that the Saginaw County Animal Control director hopes she doesn’t have to endure.

“These animals are living breathing souls and they have needs, emotional, psychological, physical,” Bonnie Kanicki said. “We ask that they are considered to go into homes that are going to care for them like we do here. We care for pets like they are our very own.

If you’re looking to find a furry friend for your home at a reduced cost, you have until Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.