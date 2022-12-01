Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge

Records show Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon
Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves their flag to celebrate their win over Ohio State...
Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves their flag to celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, records show.

The felony charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the alleged incident, according to online records. Smith, a 21-year-old team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the next day.

No. 2 Michigan, which is expected to make the four-team College Football Playoff field for a second straight year, is playing Purdue in Indianapolis on Saturday for the Big Ten championship. A message seeking comment was not immediately returned by Smith's attorney.

The 6-foot-3, 337-pound Smith had a tackle and three assists in last weekend's 45-23 victory over Ohio State. He has started in all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons.

