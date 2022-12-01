Michigan steps up speed enforcement to stem rise in speed-related deaths

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up speed enforcement to curb what they call an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes.

The agencies will conduct overtime speed enforcement between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28.

There were 237 speed-related deaths on Michigan roads in 2021. That is an increase of 18.5 from the previous year, the state said.

The goal of increased enforcement is to change risky driving behaviors and save lives, said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” Bower said. “With the arrival of winter comes snow, slush and slick road conditions that make speeding even more dangerous and crashes more likely.”

Michigan saw an increase of 15 percent in traffic crashes from 2020 to 2021.

Local roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2020, 87 percent of all speeding-related deaths happened on non-interstate roads, the state said.

