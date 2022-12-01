(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Michigan in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 163

National

- Rank: #104

- Number of babies in 2021: 3,634

#47. Isaiah (tie)

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 165

National

- Rank: #56

- Number of babies in 2021: 5,673

#47. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 165

National

- Rank: #70

- Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

#47. Andrew (tie)

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 165

National

- Rank: #57

- Number of babies in 2021: 5,570

#45. David (tie)

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

- Rank: #30

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#45. Charles (tie)

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

- Rank: #50

- Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

#44. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 177

National

- Rank: #24

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#43. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 179

National

- Rank: #27

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#42. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 181

National

- Rank: #20

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

#41. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 182

National

- Rank: #54

- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

#40. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 183

National

- Rank: #74

- Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

#39. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 184

National

- Rank: #46

- Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#38. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 185

National

- Rank: #23

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#37. Roman

Roman is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “powerful”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 188

National

- Rank: #75

- Number of babies in 2021: 4,527

#36. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 189

National

- Rank: #16

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#35. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 190

National

- Rank: #77

- Number of babies in 2021: 4,429

#34. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 193

National

- Rank: #55

- Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#33. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 195

National

- Rank: #62

- Number of babies in 2021: 5,101

#32. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 202

National

- Rank: #26

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#31. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 203

National

- Rank: #37

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#30. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 210

National

- Rank: #38

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#29. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 214

National

- Rank: #31

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

#28. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 218

National

- Rank: #40

- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#27. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 222

National

- Rank: #25

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#26. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 224

National

- Rank: #47

- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#24. Joseph (tie)

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

- Rank: #28

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#24. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

- Rank: #35

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#23. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 242

National

- Rank: #13

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#22. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 245

National

- Rank: #32

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#21. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 250

National

- Rank: #17

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#20. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 254

National

- Rank: #21

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#19. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 269

National

- Rank: #39

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#18. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 288

National

- Rank: #29

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#17. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 294

National

- Rank: #5

- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#16. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 295

National

- Rank: #14

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#15. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 300

National

- Rank: #18

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#14. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 306

National

- Rank: #6

- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#13. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 308

National

- Rank: #45

- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

#12. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 316

National

- Rank: #34

- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#11. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 339

National

- Rank: #12

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#9. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 342

National

- Rank: #22

- Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#9. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 342

National

- Rank: #8

- Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#8. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 351

National

- Rank: #11

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 359

National

- Rank: #7

- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#6. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 360

National

- Rank: #10

- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 375

National

- Rank: #4

- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#4. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 402

National

- Rank: #9

- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#3. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 414

National

- Rank: #1

- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

#2. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 476

National

- Rank: #3

- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Michigan

- Number of babies in 2021: 485

National

- Rank: #2

- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

