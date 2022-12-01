Most popular baby names for boys in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Michigan in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 163
National
- Rank: #104
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,634
#47. Isaiah (tie)
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 165
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,673
#47. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 165
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
#47. Andrew (tie)
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 165
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,570
#45. David (tie)
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 173
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
#45. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 173
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
#44. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 177
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
#43. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 179
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
#42. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 181
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
#41. Miles
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 182
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
#40. Colton
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 183
National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
#39. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 184
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
#38. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 185
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#37. Roman
Roman is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “powerful”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 188
National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,527
#36. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 189
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
#35. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 190
National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
#34. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 193
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
#33. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 195
National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,101
#32. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 202
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#31. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 203
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
#30. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 210
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
#29. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 214
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
#28. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 218
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
#27. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 222
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
#26. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 224
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
#24. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
#24. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
#23. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 242
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
#22. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 245
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#21. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 250
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#20. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 254
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
#19. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 269
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
#18. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 288
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
#17. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 294
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#16. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 295
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#15. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 300
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
#14. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 306
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
#13. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 308
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
#12. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 316
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
#11. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 339
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#9. Owen (tie)
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 342
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
#9. Lucas (tie)
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 342
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#8. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 351
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#7. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 359
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#6. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 360
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
#5. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 375
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#4. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 402
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#3. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 414
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 476
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
#1. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Michigan
- Number of babies in 2021: 485
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
