Pent-up demand for cars could be good for Michigan in recession, economist says

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A recent report forecasting Michigan’s economic future said it is possible the state would be shielded from the brunt of a potential recession, ironically, because of the computer chip shortage.

Non-automotive and constructive industries are facing a tough environment due to rising interest rates, and the forecast conducted by the University of Michigan hopes it is the auto industry that protects Michigan’s economy in the event of a recession.

Christopher Douglas, economics professor at the University of Michigan-Flint, said the shortage of chips has curtailed auto production, and that has led to an ongoing strong demand for new cars.

“People who might have wanted to buy a new car over the last two years perhaps were not able to, so given that pent-up demand for automobiles, even if the national economy slows down, perhaps auto sales won’t fall through the floor like they did in previous slowdowns,” Douglas said.

The report said while a “recession is more likely than not to arrive over the next 18 months,” Michigan’s experience could be different this time.

The forecast also projected inflation would come down from more than 8 percent now to 2.5 percent by 2024.

“This is a best-case scenario for the economy because they’re forecasting inflation coming down over the next two years to back where it was before COVID, which was around 2 percent,” Douglas said.

UM’s findings also made a determination about the labor force.

“The recovery in the state’s labor force participation rate lags well behind the nation’s, posing an important challenge to Michigan’s labor market,” the forecast reads.

Meanwhile, the predictions for job growth are expected to continue moderately.

The UM report also predicted the state unemployment rate will remain at 4.1 percent until mid-2023 and reach a cyclical peak of 4.7 percent by 2024.

