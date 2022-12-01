Quiet tonight, wind picks back up Friday & Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The sunshine came back around Mid-Michigan for Thursday, but as is often the case around the area this time of year, don’t expect it to last too long!

Changes will arrive once again on Friday, and although there will be some chances of wet weather returning into the weekend, the focus will once again be primarily on the wind that will be coming along with that next storm system. In addition, it will be a repeat performance temperature wise, with another round of falling temperatures to start the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be mostly clear through the first half of this evening, before trending partly to mostly cloudy through the morning hours on Friday. No wet weather is expected and roads should be just fine into the morning commute and bus stops tomorrow.

Lows settle in the 20s again tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will settle in the lower and middle 20s tonight, with wind chills dropping into the teens and low 20s with a southerly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday & Saturday

Gusts are expected to pick up through the day on Friday. (WNEM)

Winds will start increasing through the day on Friday, along with the clouds as we trend mostly cloudy. Gusts will initially start around 20 to 25 miles per hour during the morning, increasing to 25 to 30 miles per hour around lunchtime, and eventually 30 to 40 miles per hour at times through the evening.

Highs should jump back into the 40s on Friday. (WNEM)

Although highs will reach into the 40s on Friday, those increasing winds will likely keep wind chills in the 30s during the afternoon. It’s also worth noting our highs may not be achieved until late in the evening.

Specifically, expect those winds to be out of the south southwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with the gusts over 30 miles per hour at times.

We should be dry most of Friday evening, outside of any spotty showers that develop. These would be in the form of rain.

Scattered rain and snow showers are expected early Saturday. (WNEM)

As the overnight hours arrive, a cold front will be arriving from the west, which will send a mix of rain and snow showers to the area during the early morning hours. This system will move through quickly, so rain and snowfall amounts are not expected to amount to anything significant.

Temperatures will be at their warmest early Saturday. (WNEM)

However, behind the showers, temperatures will fall through the day, starting in the 40s and eventually landing in the 20s for the afternoon. Wind gusts are also expected to pick up and potentially reach over 40 miles per hour during the morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop through the day Saturday. (WNEM)

Wind Advisories may be needed once again. If they’re issued, we’ll let you know as soon as it happens!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.