$2 million gift to fuel campus experience at Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University is welcoming a $2 million donation of classic cars from a Mt. Pleasant couple.

The university is planning to auction off The Morey Collection at Mecum’s Kissimmee Auction on January 6.

Michael and Dianne Morey made a pledge of 35 vehicles from their personal collection, and will transfer the vehicle titles to Northwood University before the end of the year.

Michael Morey created Bandit Industries after the success of a 12-inch capacity disc-style chipper he built called the Model 100 Brush Bandit.

Northwood University will liquidate the collection with Mecum Auctions in a no-reserve auction by June 30, 2023.

While there will be an auction, the university will keep a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette on campus for display.

The university is planning to use up to $1 million of the proceeds to enhance the campus experience and build on recent enhancements.

You can learn more about the auction here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.