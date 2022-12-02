Boy, 10, accused of having hit list, bringing knife to school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WNEM) - A 10-year-old boy is accused of having a hit list targeting children who were mean to him and called him names.

Prosecutors in Macomb County say that on Tuesday, the boy brought a knife to Prevail Academy in Mount Clemens.

There, investigators said he asked a fellow student to hold down another boy so he could stab him, but the student took the knife away and later gave it to an adult.

The 10-year-old is charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and having a weapon in a weapon-free school, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned Wednesday and is under house arrest.

Prosecutors say he may only leave the house for medical, school or court purposes, and he is not allowed to have contact with the witness or anyone on his hit list.

