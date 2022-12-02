Boy, 10, accused of having hit list, bringing knife to school

He was disarmed by a fellow student
(wluc)
By Mike Herek
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WNEM) - A 10-year-old boy is accused of having a hit list targeting children who were mean to him and called him names.

Prosecutors in Macomb County say that on Tuesday, the boy brought a knife to Prevail Academy in Mount Clemens.

There, investigators said he asked a fellow student to hold down another boy so he could stab him, but the student took the knife away and later gave it to an adult.

The 10-year-old is charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and having a weapon in a weapon-free school, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned Wednesday and is under house arrest.

Prosecutors say he may only leave the house for medical, school or court purposes, and he is not allowed to have contact with the witness or anyone on his hit list.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Saginaw City Council is seeking a replacement after Autumn Scherzer resigned.
Saginaw councilmember resigns, replacement sought
The Morey family made a donation of $2 million dollars worth of classic vehicles to Northwood...
$2 million gift to fuel campus experience at Northwood University
An example of a fireball from November 24th. Credit: Ernie A. (amsmeteors.org)
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1