Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan.

Two reports have popped up in Genesee County. (AMS)

The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds.

If you happened to see this, feel free to send us a photo to WNEM@wnem.com or submit a photo on our website here. You should also make a fireball report with the AMS here.

Other reports have been seen in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Reported sightings of tonight's fireball. (AMS)

What is a fireball? Where can I learn more?

According to the AMS (American Meteor Society), a fireball is another term for a very bright meteor. Several thousand meteors occur in the atmosphere every single day, but most occur over oceans and other uninhabited regions.

For more information on fireballs, you can find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and view reports at the website of the American Meteor Society.

An example of a fireball from November 24th. Credit: Ernie A. (amsmeteors.org) (AMS)

