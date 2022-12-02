Large, real Christmas trees can’t grow fast enough for demand

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - By now many are out looking for a real Christmas tree. Certain size trees may be hard to come by this year, so you shouldn’t wait much longer if you want a large one.

“The sales are going to be fairly steady. The supply is where we’re going to run into a little bit of a problem,” Jim Begick, the president of Begick Nursery and Garden Center, said about large, real Christmas trees.

“The Christmas tree growers, the plantations, years ago, 2008, 2010, they didn’t grow as many trees. A lot of them didn’t continue in business. And so, it takes seven to 10 years to grow a crop and then COVID hit about 2018, 19, 20,” he explained why large trees are so hard to come by. “Then there was an uptick in demand. So, a lot of the larger trees aren’t available, or at least there aren’t as many available, so people are coming out early to get them.”

Begick said he’s almost out of taller trees.

“We’ve got a few larger trees left, you know, 20, 30 larger trees. We probably sold 100 last weekend,” he said.

While there may be a shortage of large trees, Begick said if you’re looking for something smaller, you’re in luck. “There’s plenty out there available from five to seven feet. There are real nice trees available there.”

Begick is expecting another busy weekend, so don’t wait long if you want to bring home a large Christmas tree. He advises, “I would get out as soon as possible.”

He said to expect the large tree shortage to last a few more years.

