Police stop driver going 99 mph on I-75

Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw...
Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning.(MSP)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning.

This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding.

“Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t add a speeding ticket to your expenses this month,” MSP said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

