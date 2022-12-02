Police stop driver going 99 mph on I-75
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning.
This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding.
“Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t add a speeding ticket to your expenses this month,” MSP said.
