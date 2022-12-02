Saginaw councilmember resigns, replacement sought

The Saginaw City Council is seeking a replacement after Autumn Scherzer resigned.
The Saginaw City Council is seeking a replacement after Autumn Scherzer resigned.(WNEM)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a vacancy on the Saginaw City Council after Autumn Scherzer submitted a letter of resignation this week for an undisclosed reason.

Anyone interested in applying for the position must submit an application and an affidavit of eligibility to the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Saginaw resident and a registered voter in the city.

You also may not be in default to the city.

The city council will interview applicants and appoint a new member at a meeting on Monday, December 19.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Morey family made a donation of $2 million dollars worth of classic vehicles to Northwood...
$2 million gift to fuel campus experience at Northwood University
Boy, 10, accused of having hit list, bringing knife to school
An example of a fireball from November 24th. Credit: Ernie A. (amsmeteors.org)
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1