Saginaw councilmember resigns, replacement sought

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a vacancy on the Saginaw City Council after Autumn Scherzer submitted a letter of resignation this week for an undisclosed reason.

Anyone interested in applying for the position must submit an application and an affidavit of eligibility to the city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 9.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Saginaw resident and a registered voter in the city.

You also may not be in default to the city.

The city council will interview applicants and appoint a new member at a meeting on Monday, December 19.

