Strong winds return tonight & Saturday, chilly but nice Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was nice to get a break yesterday, but strong winds are expected to return to the area tonight and as we start the weekend on Saturday.

In addition to the wind, our temperatures will take a fall through the day on Saturday too, just like we experienced on Wednesday of this week. Wind Advisories have also been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area for late tonight & the first half of Saturday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night, with just a small chance of a shower or sprinkle through the evening. If anything develops at all, we don’t expect it will be widespread or heavy, and most areas won’t see a thing. Temperatures will remain mild in the 40s in most areas this evening, keeping anything that falls in the form of rain.

Temperatures will stay pretty steady through this evening and early overnight, before falling behind a cold front that passes through early Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and low 40s by 7 AM Saturday.

Wind gusts will pick up through the night, with winds out of the southwest turning westerly into the morning hours of Saturday. Sustained winds will be between 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts commonly over 30 miles per hour by 8 PM tonight and onward.

Saturday

A better chance of rain and snow showers will occur overnight into the early morning hours of Saturday as a cold front comes through, approaching our western counties around 3-4 AM, moving into the Tri-Cities region closer to 5-6 AM, and passing through the Thumb roughly 6-9 AM. The only thing left behind could be a few lake-effect snow showers in our northern counties, but most won’t see those.

With the quick progression of these showers, rain and snowfall amounts are expected to be minimal.

Wind gusts out of the west will have the potential to exceed 40 miles per hour through Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon before dropping to 20-30 miles per hour by the evening.

Temperatures will be dropping from the morning into the afternoon, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s by the evening hours, with wind chills likely feeling more like the teens.

Dry weather will continue through Saturday night, with skies trending partly cloudy into Sunday morning. Lows will settle in the teens and 20s.

Sunday

Skies will be brighter on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies in the morning expected to trend mostly sunny during the latter half of the day.

Don’t expect that sun to warm us up a ton, with highs only landing in the 30s on Sunday afternoon. Winds will still be breezy out of the west southwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Clear skies will last into Monday morning, with lows dropping into the teens and 20s again Sunday night.

