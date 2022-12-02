Windy conditions return to Mid-Michigan Friday night and Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday saw cooler weather but a very pleasant day overall as clouds broke up a bit and the wind lightened up. In a week that has been defined mostly by the wind, Friday will live up to the expectation. Southerly gusts will increase today, then another strong low passes tonight with a cold front bringing strong wind gusts again. We’re expecting another temperature rollercoaster as well.

Today

This morning’s bus stops have seen clouds returning but no wet weather. Air temperatures are running just on either side of freezing with wind chills into the middle 20s. The aforementioned cloud coverage will continue to increase through the morning and early afternoon bringing mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The daylight hours will still be dry, but after sundown a few sprinkles will be possible. Even then, it won’t be anything causing a need to change plans! Highs today will play out like Tuesday, the daytime “high temperature” will occur at sundown in the middle 40s, but temperatures will continue to warm through the evening.

Friday evening temperatures will continue to increase towards the overnight hours. (WNEM)

This is partially due to the stronger southerly wind expected today. Wind speeds will pick up through the day with gusts near 25 mph by lunchtime, 30 mph by dinnertime, then 35+ through the evening and early overnight.

Friday wind gusts will increase through the day. (WNEM)

Tonight

Wind gusts continue to pick up as the cold front approaches, then right as it passes through, some gusts should be able to hit 40 mph. The wind direction also makes a turn from the south to the northwest. If you have any outdoor holiday decorations, especially inflatables, you’ll want to secure them or deflate them before the overnight hours.

Wind gusts will be strongest Friday night and Saturday morning near 40 mph. (WNEM)

The cold front should also be able to bring in scattered rain showers that transition to snow showers early Saturday morning. Rain and snow accumulations will be minimal and sparse with this system, much like we saw earlier in the week. At the most, some elevated surfaces may be able to see a light dusting.

Friday nights cold front will change scattered rain to scattered snow. (WNEM)

Temperatures will crash quickly with this front too. The night starts off in the upper 40s, then falling fast to the middle 30s by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday

After the already active start to the day, temperatures will continue to gradually fall. We eventually head into the 20s by the afternoon, but wind gusts will make a more noticeable shift down throughout the afternoon timeframe. They’ll be closer to 20 to 25 mph by dinner.

Saturday afternoon will see temperatures returning to the 20s as they fall all day. (WNEM)

Wind gusts in the morning, though, will be around 40 mph, mostly out of the northwest by then. This will be in the immediate wake of the cold front. Any remaining snow showers should also be able to taper off quickly during the morning hours.

Sunday

Skies make a return to partly cloudy coverage, but cooler weather will be in store. Highs will reach around 37 degrees. The breeze does start to return again, but gusts will only be up to around 30 mph from the southwest on Sunday. Wind chills will be kept mostly in the 20s during the daytime. If you’ll be out holiday shopping, it won’t be too bad of a day, just be sure to bundle up!

A look into early next week can be viewed in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.