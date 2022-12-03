Biden proposes changes to Michigan primary calendar

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The presidential election is less than two years away, but President Joe Biden is proposing a shake-up of the democratic primary calendar, one that could give Michigan a bigger say in picking a potential front-runner.

Biden proposes that South Carolina host the first primary instead of Iowa, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day.

Primaries also would move up for Georgia and Michigan to before Super Tuesday.

“The state is a reflection I think of where the country is headed,” said Jennifer Austin, the chair of the Midland Democratic Party. “It’s going to give Michigan voters an opportunity to make a very substantial contribution to who is going to be the democratic nominee.”

The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee supported the change today. It still needs to go before the DNC as a whole.

Some party members agree with the move, saying Michigan is a more diverse state than Iowa and more reflective of the country at large.

“America’s supposed to be you come in, you work hard, and you benefit. But there have been a lot of cases where access to these opportunities have not been afforded to certain groups of people. So, we want to minimize that gap as well,” said Representative Amos O’Neal.

Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki said the decision may help clear the field sooner at a time of changing demographics.

“Michigan certainly fits the bill and apparently South Carolina is also in the running as well that also fits the bill very well,” Rozycki said. “Michigan used to be kind of a guaranteed democratic state but in the last few elections, it’s been a so-called purple state where it can go republican or democratic.”

Under the proposed calendar, Michigan’s presidential primary would take place February 27th.

The DNC is expected to vote on the changes in early 2023.

