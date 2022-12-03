Expecting family loses everything in fire just before Christmas

FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire has left a Bay County family with little more than the clothes on their backs just weeks before Christmas and the birth of their baby girl.

The fire engulfed their Fraser Township home Thursday night.

Thankfully, the Arquette family was at a friend’s house when they got the call, but their home couldn’t be saved.

“So, so unreal but real,” Lauren Arquette said. “It’s a crazy feeling.”

Now, they, their four children and their soon-to-be baby girl are left with almost nothing. Just about everything they own, from newborn baby gear to Christmas presents, is gone.

They’re thankful they’re all OK, but it’s been hard.

“Three-year-old is asking to go home and wants her house,” Kyle Arquette said.

“She wants Dad to fix it,” Lauren Arquette explained. “She always says, ‘Dad fixes everything.’”

The family said they expect to learn the cause of the fire in the next few days.

For now, they are simply expressing their gratitude to all those who offered prayers and reached out to help.

If you’d like to help the Arquette family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

You can also donate clothing.

The children are 1, 3, 7 and 14 years old. The baby girl is due Christmas day, but the family said she could come any day now.

Here are their clothing sizes:

Newborn girl: Newborn, baby

1-year-old girl: 18-24 months

3-year-old girl: 4t/5t

7-year-old girl: 8/10, medium

14-year-old boy: 14/16, L/XL

Mom: Women’s XL

Dad: Men’s 2XL bottoms, XL tops

Those who are interested in donating physical items like clothing and toys may reach out to With Love Z&M Photography.

