Sheriff: Historic bridge on fire, avoid the area

The Shiawassee County Sheriff is investigating a fire that on the Newberry Road wooden railroad...
The Shiawassee County Sheriff is investigating a fire that on the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge.(Shiawassee County Sheriff)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff is warning residents to stay away as emergency crews work to put out a fire on a historic bridge.

Investigators said the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line is on fire.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire and investigate it’s origin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-720-TIPS.

