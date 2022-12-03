Wet & windy this morning with falling afternoon temperatures followed by a sunny Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers have been moving through this morning with wind gusts pushing 45 mph for several locations as cold front moves across Mid-Michigan this morning. This front is also causing temperatures to fall through the day after having peak temperatures around 50 earlier this morning. Temperatures will not warm back up during the afternoon - we should be falling all day. Winds may gust between 25-35 mph with some peak gusts over 40. Rain will end from west to east over the next couple hours or so, giving way to cloudy skies that may break up just enough to allow a couple peaks of sun this afternoon.

First Alert Weather | Today's Hourly Forecast (WNEM)

First Alert Weather | Today's Wind Gusts (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Overnight, skies will gradually clear allowing temperatures to fall down to near 20 in the Tri-Cities. Winds should calm some, down to gusts of 15-20 mph. Outside of a few isolated flurries up north, we should be dry as well.

First Alert Weather | Tonight's Lows (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Temperatures will warm into the mid-upper 30s tomorrow morning with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Winds may again gust between 20-30 mph during the afternoon hours.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour Sunday Afternoon (WNEM)

