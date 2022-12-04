Couple donates 35 classic cars to Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Some generous donors are giving 35 classic cars to Northwood University.

A local couple made the donation with hopes the proceeds from the hot rods will give a jump start to students’ business careers.

“They really see this as continuing a legacy that they have created,” said Chief Development and Engagement Officer from Northwood University, Justin Marshall. “With their own passion and their own time and business that they’ve grown, and they are passing the torch down to our students.”

34 of the 35 cars are soon to be sold through Mecum Auctions out of Florida. One is to be kept on campus in Midland.

“We are going to keep a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, a black and silver Corvette and that’s going to be displayed on campus and our educational mission so our experiential learning we are known for at Northwood, we are going to use it for our students and automotive programs. It will be used for our auto show. The world’s largest student run auto show,” Marshall said.

The others will go to the highest bidder, appraised to be worth about $2.5 million. All cars were made between the 1930s and the 1970s.

“They’re mostly Chevrolets, American-made vehicles, what you would consider your classic cars. A lot of Chevrolet Bel Airs, a 1967 Camaro, lots of corvettes as well. It’s just a beautiful collection,” Marshall said. “The proceeds from that auction will help do infrastructure improvements on campus that will be able to name and honor the Morrie family with.”

The family is asking a majority of the proceeds to go toward scholarships to help drive the future of students.

“There’s so many things they could have done with this collection. They are such an important part of their lives. Each car tells a different story from a different part of their lives. When we asked, they said, they have written chapters in our own book and we really see ourselves in the students at Northwood University,” Marshall said.

