Mid-Michigan teams compete in robotics competition

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - 36 mid-Michigan teams competing Saturday for a chance to head to a state competition for robotics.

The elementary school level competition is part of First Robotics, a program that promotes STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics among students.

Competing teams built their own robots and programmed them to complete missions.

Matt Berube, an engineering manager at Nexteer Automotive said it is important to find the next generation to fill the role for future projects in engineering.

“It’s great that we have 36 teams here at this event,” Berube said. “This is one of the larger events in the state. But what’s even more important that that is every year, there are more and more events in the state. And so, the total numbers of teams keeps growing, which is incredible for me. I love to see that because it’s getting more kids involved.”

The top scoring schools will head to the state competition.

