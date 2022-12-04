Police: Man recovering following assault

By George Castle and Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon.

Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said the home was cleared, but the suspect was not located. State Police Canine Units were dispatched and searched for the suspect on foot.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Caro Police announced Sunday morning that the suspect was taken into custody Saturday evening and is currently lodged at the Tuscola County Jail.

