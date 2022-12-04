SAGINAW TWP. , Mich. (WNEM) - The spirit of Christmas has come to Saginaw Township as the community comes together to kick off the holiday season with three days worth of holiday activities for everyone in the family.

Day two of the second annual Winter Party on McCarty was in full swing at Saginaw Township Soccer Complex. Kids enjoyed games, a visit with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate all for free.

“We want to do something for the community. A little bit of give back for all the things that we do and encourage people to come out and enjoy the winter festivities,” said Saginaw Township Trustee Connie Reppuhn.

Heated tents surround the pavilion at the soccer complex helping to keep party goers warm. But they also had an opportunity to sit around a bonfire while they waited for the tree lighting ceremony and for fireworks. Because of the success of last years event, organizers decided to make the event a three-day party.

“We had over 5,000 people and we thought it’d be easier and better because the second is always the best to spread out a little bit,” said Saginaw Township Business Association President Thomas Roy.

The event started on Friday with an adult party that included live music, food trucks, and adult beverages.

“I really like to bring people together. That’s the best thing bringing people together and entertaining them and having a good time, especially in this community,” said Roy.

The events also asked everyone to bring in an unwrapped toy for Covenant Kids in the Hospital. Organizers hoped everyone who attended the event got a sense of community.

“Getting to see all the people that we work with, play with and take care of in the community being a Saginaw Township trustee. It’s nice to see all the people we work for,” said Reppuhn.

The event continues on Sunday with breakfast with Santa starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.