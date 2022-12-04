Sunny and breezy today followed by a few precipitation chances this week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting out chilly this morning with lows around 20 degrees and it will take some time to warm up as we head into the afternoon, but temperatures should make the mid-upper 30s with a few areas likely pushing the 40 mark. Winds will remain a little breezy, especially this afternoon, with gusts of 20-30 mph possible at times. Otherwise, it should be a quiet weather day with lots of sunshine!

First Alert Weather | Today's Hourly Forecast (WNEM)

First Alert Weather | Today's Wind Gusts (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Expect clear skies to continue with calming winds into the first half of the overnight hours. This will allow temperatures to cool down into the mid-upper 20s BUT we shouldn’t go much further do to breezy southwest winds returning, still pulling up a bit of warm air and some cloud cover moving in during the early morning hours. Thankfully, we wont have any precipitation to worry about overnight.

First Alert Weather | Tonight's Lows (WNEM)

THIS WEEK

High temperatures to start the week continue to hold around the 40 mark more or less until we near the end of the week as a bit more active system looks to take aim at Michigan. We have several chances for precipitation going forward, specifically a chance for some isolated showers Monday evening, that may be rain and/or snow - but these should be very light and isolated. Additionally, another chance for showers, very similar to Monday, will exist on Tuesday evening. Wednesday and Friday also have decent chance for both rain and snow - though at this time accumulations look to be light.

First Alert Weather | 5 Day Temperatures (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.