Suspect missing following assault

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon.

Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said the home was cleared, and the suspect was not located.

State Police Canine Units were dispatched and searched for the suspect on foot.

Police said that the suspect may have left the area on foot and is not considered a threat. Police also said he may have fled the area with another family member.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

