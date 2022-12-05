Bay City recycling program to start, new bins being delivered

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City will be launching a new, fully-automated recycling collection service and residents will be receiving their new recycling carts starting Dec. 12 through Dec. 23.

The 96-gallon carts will replace the current smaller bins. They will have wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids to keep recyclables dry and secure. The new carts can hold five times the capacity of the recycling bins and will be large enough for most households.

The city asks residents to place only recyclable materials in the carts, including glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, food and beverage cartons, paper products (including newspapers and flattened cardboard), and empty plastic bottles and containers. Residents are asked to rinse food and beverage containers to limit contamination.

Plastic bags, paper towels, electrical equipment, batteries, and clothing cannot be recycled.

Starting Jan. 2, recycling will be collected every other week on the same day as your trash collection.

Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. You can find information about your collection week color and recycling day schedule, plus answers to frequently asked questions by visiting BayCityRecycles.org.

For residents who will be traveling during the winter, or otherwise are concerned about the mid-December delivery of the recycling carts, please utilize this form or call 989-894-8312.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.