Flint man charged with murder outside of gas station headed to trial

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man is headed to trial for the murder of a 42-year-old man outside of a gas station in Flint.

Marquon Leon Jackson, 22, was arrested after a deadly shooting took place outside the Sunoco gas station on N. Ballenger Highway in Flint on March 15.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, Flint Police said.

The victim has since been identified as 42-year-old Mozzaffar Khogaly.

Jackson was charged with open murder and felony firearm for the incident.

Jackson was in court on Dec. 5 for a final pre-trial hearing. His trial is set to start on Jan. 18.

