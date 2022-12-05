Midland Police Department to undergo accreditation assessment

Midland, Mich. (WNEM) – All aspects of the Midland Police Department’s (MPD) policies and procedures will be examined by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) on Monday, Dec. 19.

The verification that the MPD meets the MLEAC’s standards is a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, which is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, Chief Nicole Ford said.

The MPD must comply with 108 standards to achieve accreditation, which is then valid for three years.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Ford said.

Employees and members of the general public are encouraged to provide comments to the MLEAC’s Assessment Team. The public may call 989-839-4723 or 989-839-4712 on Monday, Dec. 19 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. or email PoliceCitizenComments@midland-mi.org. Phone comments are limited to five minutes and need to address the MPD’s ability to follow the MLEAC’s standards, a copy of which is available for inspection at the Midland Police Department (2727 Rodd Street, Midland, MI 48640).

Written comments can be mailed to the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864 or emailed to the accreditation program manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org.

For more information regarding the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, please write the Commission at: MACP, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864 or email at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org.

