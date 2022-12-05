Mostly dry tonight & Tuesday, some spotty nuisance showers possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a quiet start to the workweek, but certainly feels like a Monday with the gray skies and cooler winter temperatures.

As far as the next 24-36 hours go, while there will be chances for precipitation, we don’t currently expect anything significant, and beyond Tuesday night, much of the week should be on the quiet side. For those hoping for some accumulating snow ahead of the holidays, there is a system we’re keeping an eye on for Friday. But at this point, it’s far from a guarantee, so keep hoping!

This Evening & Overnight

As of 4:30 PM this afternoon, there is rain and snow showing up on radar, but most of it is not hitting the ground. And if it is, it’s very light. As we work through the rest of this evening, the chance for showers will be slightly better than it is this afternoon, but anything that does fall should remain light. Snowfall accumulations, if any, would be minor.

Scattered showers are possible this evening. Any that do develop should be light. (WNEM)

The best chance will be in our northern counties, but spotty rain and snow is still possible elsewhere. To keep tabs on any rain or snow tonight, check out our Interactive Radar.

Lows for tonight & early Tuesday. (WNEM)

Temperatures that are in the 30s and low 40s this afternoon will gradually fall off into the low 30s for most overnight, with a few 20s possible in the northern half of the area.

With temperatures falling below freezing, if you do see showers tonight, keep an eye out for any patchy slick areas during the morning commute Tuesday. We don’t expect a widespread issue, but a few spots here and there can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday

Scattered showers are again possible Tuesday evening. (WNEM)

Showers will be possible again on Tuesday, but current expectations have most of that holding off until at least the afternoon, if not the evening hours, and just like Monday, anything that does develop should remain light and minor. These showers will be a mix of rain and snow showers.

Highs will be well above freezing on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs expected to land in the upper 30s and low 40s in most regions for the afternoon, with middle 30s possible in the far north. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the northeast.

Temperatures will settle in the middle 20s north to middle 30s south on Tuesday night, so those who fall below freezing will need to be mindful of the roads if showers develop Tuesday, but most should be in good shape going into Wednesday morning’s drive and bus stops.

