Pfizer Inc. to put $750M investment into Kalamazoo facility, creating 300 jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Pfizer Inc. is investing $750 million into its Kalamazoo facility. The investment will create 300 well-paying jobs, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

The goal is to establish the facility as one of the most technologically advanced in the world. It also aims to ensure the supply of Pfizer medicines and vaccines remains uninterrupted.

This investment is building upon an initial investment announced earlier this year for the Kalamazoo facility of $465 million and the $120 million expansion.

“Since 2017, Pfizer has invested $5 billion to support the ongoing growth of our manufacturing leadership in the U.S.,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. “This expansion is part of our blueprint to grow our U.S. manufacturing base, create more manufacturing jobs, and help ensure patients everywhere can get the medicines they need.”

The Kalamazoo facility is one of Pfizer’s largest plants, where it supplies sterile injectable, liquid, and semi-solid medicines as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, which produce more than 144 products globally. This facility also generates an estimated annual economic impact of $3 billion.

This facility currently employs 3,000 contractors and colleagues.

