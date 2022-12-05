Scattered rain & snow chances this week with seasonable temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend was breezy at times but saw a nice close with clear skies and seasonable temperatures. As far as temperatures go, we’ll still hold that level through the week, but there have been scattered rain and snow chances spread throughout the week too. Nothing is looking majorly impactful right now, but stay tuned through the week as it’s very likely we’ll have larger tweaks to the extended forecast.

Today

The morning bus stops and drive are in good shape this morning with dry weather, only increasing cloud coverage. Wind chills are in the lower 20s with a southwesterly breeze factored in. Overall, it feels pretty typical for a December morning! The wind will stay from the southwest today at 10 to 20 mph which will boost temperatures into the lower 40s for most. The normal high for this time is around 38 degrees, so we’re only slightly above average for this afternoon.

Monday will see seasonable temperatures into the lower 40s. (WNEM)

Clouds increase through the daytime with a chance for a rain/snow mix this evening. The location with the best chance to see that mix is our northern row of counties. This may stay even farther north, going through Grayling, Gaylord, Luzerne, and Mio, but the variability to where this mix will land is why we’re keeping an eye on it for our northern residents. One thing more certain about tonight is that the Tri-Cities, Flint, and the Thumb have a very decent shot at staying entirely dry.

Monday evening should see rain and snow mixing farther up north. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any rain and snow up north will begin to taper off as the night progresses, leaving just cloud coverage by Tuesday morning. Lows will settle to around 31 degrees tonight, those readings will be helped by the cloud coverage over our area. The wind will also slow down to 5 to 10 mph with an initially southwest wind shifting to the north.

Monday night will have lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Your morning activities on Tuesday should be in dry shape again. Wind chills will be warmer than Monday morning with the lighter wind factored in. Another chance of a rain/snow mix exists in the afternoon, this chance could be slightly better than Monday night’s (relatively). Like Monday though, the best chance will be in our northern row of counties again. Snow accumulations will be on the lighter-side there, likely just a dusting. Those rain and snow showers should continue into the evening too.

Rain and snow chances Tuesday will mostly be north again. The potential is slightly better than Monday's. (WNEM)

High temperatures will make way to around 40 degrees by the afternoon. The wind will feel cooler with it being from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Rest of Week

As mentioned above, rain and snow chances through this week are going to be more variable, also more-or-less dependent on what happens the day prior. The jet stream has a type of split flow over the Great Lakes leading to the variability in this week’s forecast. One chance we will watch is around Thursday night and Friday. A low pressure system is expected to develop near the Central Plains and eject towards the Great Lakes. Some data has kept this low farther south near the Ohio Valley, meaning a dry period, while other data brings the low much closer to our area (and widespread rain and snow). This is the timeframe with most of our attention and the one that should see the biggest updates through this week.

Friday's rain and snow chances will be highly dependent on where the low tracks. There is still a lot of split in data as of Monday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures stay seasonable in the upper 30s and lower 40s, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

