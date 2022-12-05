Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be.

Victor Bugni, executive director of instructional services for the Saginaw Intermediate School District, talked about the federal requirement that identifies schools based on student achievement.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean anything evil or anything bad,” he said. “It just identifies that some districts are going to get a little bit more and a little bit more support directly from the department of education and from us here at the ISD regional.”

In all, 18 schools in Genesee and Saginaw counties were deemed to need comprehensive support. M-Step scores, graduation rates, and student attendance were factors for these findings. Saginaw and Beecher high schools, along with a number of others, made the list.

The superintendent of Beecher Community Schools declined a request for an interview, but he did send a letter that was sent to parents last week. It said, in part, “the labels issued today provide an incomplete and inaccurate picture of performance due to the exclusion of student growth data as a result of the pandemic.”

He went on to say, “We will never stop working to improve academic success of all of our students and will use this information and any assistance they made offers to become better.”

Jeremy Singer, a researcher at the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative at Michigan State University, shared his thoughts on the Beecher superintendent’s comments.

“The good news is that by being part of the partnership model, Beecher will essentially be working with the state to design an improvement plan that fits what their goals and strategies already are,” he said.

The collaboration is studying and supporting the implementation of the state Department of Education’s partnership model. The model was established in 2017 to improve student achievement in the lowest-performing schools.

As for Bugni, he looks forward to working with schools to be able to help them reach all students.

“Our districts support kids in so many different ways, from food service to just engagement and programming overall, athletics, extracurriculars,” he said. “And those don’t really get factored into this identification.”

No one from the Department of Education was available for an interview today.

