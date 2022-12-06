Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A generous gift to the Bay City Public School District is something that school officials are calling a holiday miracle, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor.

“We were just overwhelmed and overjoyed,” said Janet Nettleton, the Director of Nutrition Services for Bay City Public Schools.

Nettleman said a man paid off any debt owed by any student for any meal charged up to this point of the school year.

“I don’t know if you can even say how big the impact is because each of our families are having their own individual struggles. So anytime that it takes anything off of a family, it’s huge,” she said.

Nettleton said the lunch charges affect students at two schools.

“We’re very fortunate in Bay City. We’re able to offer almost all of our school buildings what’s called the Community Eligibility Provision and that allows all those students in those buildings to eat free,” she said. “Unfortunately, we still have two buildings in our district, Western Middle School and Western High School, who are not able to participate in that program and so that’s where we incur some meal charges.”

With each passing school day, the lunch balance will begin to creep up again. Nettleton said that’s something not lost on the donor and stated that the donor would like to see others follow his lead.

“I know everybody really focuses at Christmas time, and we all want to do something to help somebody. But his hope was that maybe other people would pick up on that, and maybe you know, carry that through the rest of the school year,” she said.

The donor wanted everyone to know that there is such a thing as a free lunch.

