County clerk appointed in Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Circuit Court judges appointed a new county clerk after former clerk John Gleason resigned from the position.

Domonique D. Clemons was selected for the position after being interviewed by the judges.

Clemons has a master’s degree in professional studies in political management from George Washington University, Washington D.C. He has previous governmental experience, along with being the director of government affairs for the Flint & Genesee Group. Clemons is active in local politics, along with being engaged in community outreach initiatives.

Clemons serves as the Genesee County Commissioner from the 4th District and was selected as board chair by his colleagues.

“The judges were impressed with Domonique’s knowledge of the functions of both offices and his plan to include staff in early conversation about best practices for the future,” Chief Judge Duncan M. Beagle said.

The judges wish to thank the community for their response to the application, which they said provided a strong candidate list for review.

