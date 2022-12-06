Flint seeks applicants for new ARPA Community Advisory Committee

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is seeking applicants to serve on its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee.

This committee is being formed to help review grant proposals for the ARPA community and aid in making award recommendations with the $18 million available for community grants. The committee’s recommendations will be reviewed by the mayor and Flint City Council, who will make the final decision on funding awards, the city said in a press release.

Members of the committee must be residents of Flint who represent Flint’s geographic area and rich diversity, and preferably will have experience in economic development, neighborhood improvement, public health and safety, and/or youth development. Applicants will be asked about their knowledge of the city of Flint, areas of expertise, community involvement, and other relevant experience, the city said.

Committee members will serve terms of up to six months and will be financially compensated through funding from Community Foundation of Greater Flint. The Community Foundation, the Ruth Mott Foundation, the City of Flint Administration, and the Flint City Council ARPA Ad-Hoc Committee will be providing support as well.

All who are interested in serving on the ARPA Community Advisory Committee are asked to submit an application by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. Applications can be submitted online at CityofFlint.com/ARPA. Questions about the application can be emailed to ARPA@CityofFlint.com.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.